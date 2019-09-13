After defeating Western Carolina 3-1, Iowa State dispatched Appalachian State in straight sets with the highest hitting percentge for the Cyclones all season.
Iowa State had a .456 hitting percentage during the match, which is the highest oercentage the Cyclones have hit all season and the first time the Cyclones have hit above .400.
Two Cyclones had double-digit kills in Josie Herbst and Candelaria Herrera. Herbst registered 11 kills and Herrera had 10. During the match, Herbst had a hitting percentage of .588 and Herrera had a hitting percentage of .444.
Eleanor Holthaus had the most attack attempts for the Cyclones with 22, but she had eight kills with a hitting percentage of .318.
At libero, Michal Schuler started for the second game straight after starting against Northern Iowa for the first time ever. Against Northern Iowa, Schuler registered 24 digs and against Appalachian State, Schuler had eight digs to lead the Cyclones.
Iowa State plays its last game of the Appalachian Invitational against North Carolina State at noon Saturday.
