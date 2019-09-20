Iowa State added another win on Friday when it took down Coastal Carolina at the Cy-Hawk Series Tournament 3-2.
Entering the match, Coastal Carolina had yet to lose before failling to the Cyclones 25-14, 22-25, 25-17, 28-30, 15-12. Iowa State now has a record of 8-3.
The team hit .327 as a team and four Cyclones had double-digit kills. Outside hitter Eleanor Holthaus paced the Cyclones with 21 kills and a .304 hitting percentage while the other outsides, Annie Hatch and Josie Herbst, added 18 kills and 11 kills, respectively. Hatch had a hitting percentage of .500 and Herbst hit .212.
Middle blocker Candelaria Herrera was the fourth player in double-digits and she had 12 kills and a .526 hitting percentage.
Herrera was also third on the team in block assists with four while fellow middle blocker Avery Rhodes had the most with six and Holthaus was second with five. As a team, the Cyclones totaled 10 blocks and held Coastal Carolina to a .237 hitting percentage.
Iowa State’s next match comes Saturday against the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7 p.m.
