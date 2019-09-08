Iowa State hoped to earn their second home victory of the season against the Louisiana State (LSU) Tigers in the final match of the Cyclone Invitational on Sunday, but things weren’t going their way early on as the Cyclones trailed LSU 2-1 heading into set four.
However, the Cyclones won the fourth set but lost the final set 15-9 and LSU won the match 3-2.
LSU started off well in set one with a 12-7 lead, outhitting Iowa State .429 to .222. Five blocks combined by sophomore outside hitter Eleanor Holthaus and redshirt sophomore middle blocker Avery Rhodes trimmed the deficit to two at 16-14.
From there on out the Tigers controlled the set, outscoring the Cyclones 9-3 and winning set one 25-16. The Tigers hit .314 and the Cyclones hit .182.
Set two was tightly contested as neither team had a lead bigger than two points until an attacking error by LSU freshman setter Karli Rose gave Iowa State a 21-18 lead.
Iowa State was at set point, winning the set 24-21 when a bad set by LSU’s freshman outside hitter Samarah Hill gave Iowa State the point the Cyclones needed they took set two 25-21.
LSU wins the third set 15-9 and the match 3-2.#Cyclones #WeWill pic.twitter.com/FB9fNDsUEJ— Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) September 8, 2019
LSU went on a 6-0 scoring run to take a 15-8 lead in set three thanks to a couple of kills and a few attacking errors by Iowa State. The Cyclones trimmed their deficit to three but kills by LSU’s sophomore middle blocker Whitney Foreman and Hill as well as an attacking error by Holthaus gave LSU the win in set three 25-19.
In the fourth set, Iowa State trailed 11-7 but rallied to take a 14-12 lead thanks to four kills and an LSU setting error.
The fourth set was tied at 17, but Iowa State went on an 8-3 scoring run to win the fourth set and force a fifth set.
A block by junior right-side player Taylor Bannister but the final point on the board for the Tigers as they won the finals set 15-9 and defeated the Cyclones 3-2.
Iowa State falls to 2-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.