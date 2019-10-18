Iowa State notched its fourth loss in the Big 12 on Saturday when the team fell to Oklahoma on the road 3-1 (25-15, 25-12, 23-15, 25-18),
The Cyclones and Sooners were close statistically in every major category except hitting where the Cyclones were out hit .121 to .235.
The Cyclones had one of their worst offensive performances of the season in the first set when the Cyclones hit .000.
Eleanor Holthaus’ performance was one of the few bright spots in the loss since she led the team in kills with 14, digs with 17 and led all Cyclone hitters with a hitting percentage of .300.
Avery Rhodes had the next best hitting percentage at .118.
Despite being second in the Big 12 for best hitting percentage entering the match, Candelaria Herrera hit -.056. She had 18 attempts, four attacking errors and only three kills in the match.
The Oklahoma game is Herrera’s second worst hitting performance this season after hitting -.130 against LSU earlier in the season.
For Oklahoma, Keyton Kinley, who leads the conference in digs per set, had 21 digs to lead all players.
With the loss, the Cyclones fall to fifth in the conference while the Sooners stay at third behind Baylor and Texas.
