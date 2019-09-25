Iowa State was able to steal one set away from No. 6 Texas on the roads, but in the end, the Longhorns’ offensive attack was able to overcome the Cyclones 3-1 (25-18, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22).
Iowa State hit better than its seasonal average in the game -- .268 to .263 -- and two Cyclones were in the double-digits for kills. Josie Herbst had 15 kills and a .233 hitting percentage and Avery Rhodes had 10 kills with a .467 hitting percentage.
Filling in for Piper Mauck at setter, Jenna Brandt registered 41 assists, which led the Cyclones, and had seven digs. Mauck was questionable entering the match.
Brandt, a sophomore, has served as Mauck’s backup for the past two season and the Cyclones have flirted with two setter lineups in the past.
While Brandt was able to keep the Cyclones with their normal offensive output, the Longhorns top ten offense in the nation hit .311.
Three Longhorns, Micaya White, Skylar Fields and Logan Eggleston, had double-digit kills and all but White had a hitting percentage above .330, but White led all hitters with 19 kills.
Of note, Michal Schuler, who has been the teams starting libero, didn’t play a single set against Texas as a hitter or in the back row.
Up next for the Cyclones, who have a season record of 9-4 (0-1 Big 12), is Kansas on Oct. 2.
