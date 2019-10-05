After starting the first set trailing 4-2, there was not much adversity for Iowa State on Saturday. The Cyclones swept the West Virginia Mountaineers 3-0 on Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia.
After falling behind slightly in the first set, the Cyclones jumped back ahead 11-5 thanks to five kills and four attacking errors by the Mountaineers.
West Virginia couldn’t get enough momentum to bring the set within three and Iowa State won set one 25-18.
The Cyclones had a solid start to the second set, taking a 7-3 lead. The Cyclones extended its lead in the second set at 20-14.
However, the Mountaineers started to chip away at their deficit to three at 22-19. Kills by sophomore right-side player Eleanor Holthaus and freshman outside hitter Annie Hatch as well a service error by sophomore middle blocker Kristina Jackson gave the Cyclones 25 points in the set and a 25-22 victory in set two.
Iowa State had another solid start in the third set, taking an 11-6 lead. The Cyclones continued their dominance in the third set, taking an eight-point lead on multiple occasions. Iowa State never trailed in the third set and the Cyclones went on to win the set 25-16 and to sweep West Virginia 3-0.
Hatch and senior outside hitter Josie Herbst led the way offensively for the Cyclones as they combined for 23 kills. Hatch hit 12 kills and had a .370 hitting percentage. Herbst hit 11 kills and had a .375 hitting percentage.
Iowa State outhit West Virginia .374 to .193.
The Cyclones improved to 11-4 (2-1 Big 12). Iowa State head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch earned her 300th career victory on Saturday. The Cyclones will face the top-ranked Baylor Bears at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
