Iowa State swept the Lipscomb Bisons in its first game of the Cy-Hawk Series Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa, but the Cyclones struggled in the early going.
The Cyclones trailed for the majority of the first set until they took a 22-21 lead after a block by freshman outside hitter Annie Hatch and sophomore middle blocker Avery Rhodes.
A pair of aces by senior outside hitter Josie Herbst and another block by Hatch and Rhodes led Iowa State to win the first set 25-21.
In the second set, Iowa State stormed out to a 7-0 lead thanks to kills by right-side player Eleanor Holthaus and Rhodes, a block by Holthaus, as well as an ace by junior setter Piper Mauck and a pair of attacking error by Lipscomb.
From there on out it was all Iowa State as the Cyclones coasted a 25-13 victory in set two. The Cyclones had a hitting percentage of .321 and their defense held the Bison’s to a poor hitting percentage, -.059 in the second set.
After falling behind 6-4 in the third set, the Cyclones took an 8-7 lead and never looked back as they went on to win the third set 25-18 and the match 3-0.
Hatch had the best night hitting for the Cyclones with eight kills on 19 attacks and a hitting percentage of .317.
Herbst hit well, getting seven kills and posting a .368 hitting percentage.
The Cyclones outhit the Bisons .275 to .047 in the match.
Iowa State won its fifth match win in a row and improved to 7-3 this year, while Lipscomb falls to 3-6.
For its second match of the Cy-Hawk Series Invitational, the Cyclones will face the undefeated Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Friday at 11 a.m.
