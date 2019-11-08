For the second time this season, Iowa State faces the Kansas State Wildcats, this time in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
In the first meeting of the season, the Cyclones swept the Wildcats 3-0 on October 26.
The Wildcats had a decent hitting night in the last matchup, hitting .217, but the Cyclones outhit them, hitting .258 on the night.
Kansas State is 8-14 (3-7 Big 12) and is in sixth place out of nine teams in the Big 12. Meanwhile, Iowa State is 15-8 (6-5 Big 12) this season and is in fourth place.
The Wildcats' last game resulted in a 3-2 victory of the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs on Wednesday.
On the attack, the Wildcats are led by freshman outside hitter Anna Dixon, redshirt senior Sarah Dixon and redshirt junior middle blocker Peyton Williams.
Anna is ninth in the Big 12 in kills per set with 3.01, Sarah is eighth in assists per set with 8.99 and Williams is fourth in hitting percentage with a .330 hitting percentage.
Freshman Libero Dru Kuck is a solid defensive player for the Wildcats. Kuck is fourth in the conference in digs per set 3.85.
Iowa State is coming off of a solid performance on Wednesday, sweeping West Virginia 3-0 for the second time this season.
Two of the three sets in that match were decided by three points or less.
“West Virginia made us earn it... I was glad to see us win a couple of close sets,” Iowa State Head Coach Christy Johnson-Lynch said.
Sophomore right-side player Eleanor Holthaus hit ten kills.
In the last four out of six matches, Holthaus has hit at least ten kills and at least eight in the past six matches.
“This is the third match in a row where’s gotten a lot of kills for us and has played well,” Johnson-Lynch said.
In the past five matchups in Manhattan, Kansas State has won three of them.
“It’s always a very tough place to play, Kansas State serves well at home and one of the toughest things to do in their gym is to pass well,” Johnson-Lynch said.
