After nearly a month away from home, 9-4 (0-1 Big 12) Iowa State returned to Hilton Coliseum for a match against the 4-7 (0-1 Big12) Kansas Jayhawks.
Iowa State defeated Kansas 3-0 on Wednesday thanks in large part to its defense, which held Kansas to a hitting percentage of .126
Both offenses struggled out of the gates in set one as the score was tied at 12 with the Cyclones hitting .083 and the Jayhawks hitting .048.
Set one remained close as neither team held a set lead bigger than three.
Kansas held a 23-22 lead in the set but had a server error by sophomore Libero Audri Suter tied the set at 23.
A kill by senior outside hitter Josie Herbst, her sixth in the set and a ball-handling error by Kansas’ junior setter, gave Iowa State a 25-23 victory in set one.
Iowa State got off to a good start in set two, holding a 9-4 lead thanks to a poor hitting percentage of .104 by Kansas.
After Iowa State held a 21-13 lead in the set, Kansas scored six unanswered to bring the set to 21-19.
The Cyclones outscored the Jayhawks four to one from there on out to take the second set 25-20.
In the second set, the Cyclones out hit the Jayhawks .417 to .089.
Iowa State took an 8-4 lead in set three, but Kansas rallied to the set at 11.
After that point, Each team traded blows with no team holding more than a one-point lead until the Cyclones took an 18-16 lead.
The Cyclones finished the match off strong as it finished set three on a 9-2 scoring run to defeat the Jayhawks 3-0.
Iowa State is now 10-4 (1-1 Big 12) on the season.
