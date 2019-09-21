Iowa State looked well on its way to sweep the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday after winning the first two sets, but then Iowa won the third set and fourth set.
However, a block by sophomore middle blocker Candelaria Herrera gave the Cyclones a 15-9 victory in the fifth set and a 3-2 victory over the Hawkeyes in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Cyclones improve to 9-3, win the Cy-Hawk Series tournament and won their seventh match in a row. The Hawkeyes fall to 7-4.
After taking a 3-2 lead, the Cyclones controlled the remainder of the set, leading by as much as eight and winning the set 25-18 thanks to a .556 hitting percentage in the set.
The second set was much more competitive as neither team held a lead greater than two until a kill by freshman Annie Hatch gave Iowa State a 22-19 lead.
Iowa State opened up its lead to four at 24-20 but Iowa crawled their way back, trimming the deficit to two.
However, a server error by junior defensive specialist Halle Johnston gave the Cyclones a 25-22 victory in set two.
In the third set, the Cyclones offense cooled down as they were hitting .111 while trailing 10-7 in the set.
Iowa State continued to trail but was only down one point 20-19. However, three attacking errors and a pair of Iowa kills led to Iowa taking the set 25-19.
Iowa kept its momentum going early in the fourth set, jumping out to an 11-3 lead. The Cyclones trimmed their deficit to five at 17-12, but the Hawkeyes quickly pushed their lead back up to eight.
The Cyclones trimmed their deficit to four, but yet again the Hawkeyes expanded their lead and won the fourth set 25-18.
Both teams traded blows in the fifth set, as no team led by more than one point until Iowa State led 8-6.
Iowa State led 14-10 when Herrera blocked a shot to seal the victory for the Cyclones.
