After earning her 149th win in Hilton Coliseum against South Dakota last week, Iowa State head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch and the Cyclones had the opportunity to get the 150th home win in her tenure with matches against the then sixth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions and the Louisiana State (LSU) Tigers. Both matches resulted in an Iowa State loss.
However, Tuesday was a much different story as the Cyclones beat the Northern Iowa Panthers in Hilton Coliseum 3-1.
Johnson-Lynch now has a record of 150-52 at Hilton Coliseum.
Iowa State caught fire early on in set one, taking a 10-4 lead with a hitting percentage of .538. Iowa State never trailed in the set and a kill by sophomore right-side player Eleanor Holthaus gave the Cyclones a 25-18 victory in set one.
The Cyclones held a 19-13 lead in the second set but the Panthers came roaring back making the score 19-18. From there on out the Cyclones controlled the set, outscoring Northern Iowa 6-1 and winning the set 25-19.
Set three was controlled by Iowa State, who jumped out to a 13-7 lead. Thanks to a couple of attacking errors and a few kills, Northern Iowa trimmed its deficit to two, making the score 17-15.
The Panthers made it a one-point deficit at 22-21 and tied the set at 22 after an attacking error by the Cyclones.
After a pair of kills by senior outside hitter Karlie Taylor, the Panthers took set three 26-24.
In set four, there was back-and-forth action where there were four lead changes and eight tie scores. Iowa State had a three-point lead and match point when a kill by freshman outside hitter crushed UNI’s hopes of coming back as Iowa State won the fourth set 25-21 and the match 3-1.
With their victory, the Cyclones improve to 3-3 and the Panthers fall to 2-5 this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.