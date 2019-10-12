Iowa State came into Saturday’s home match with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, looking to give head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch her 15th home victory in a row over the Red Raiders.
However, sluggish start which saw the Cyclones hit .150 in the first two sets combined, gave the Red Raiders the first two sets.
The Cyclones forced a fourth set but couldn't complete the comeback, and the Red Raiders won 3-1.
In set one, the Cyclones got off to a hot start in the set one, scoring the first five points of the set. The Cyclones held an 11-4 lead when the Red Raiders went on a 5-1 scoring run to trim their deficit to four.
Texas Tech would go on to take their first lead of the set at 17-16. The Red Raiders went on to win the set 25-22.
Both teams got off to a sluggish start offensively in the second set; Texas Tech hit .000 and Iowa State hit -.077 when the match was at an 11-7 Texas Tech lead.
Iowa State took its first lead of the set at 16-15 and held a 20-17 lead while hitting .214 in the set. However, Texas Tech rallied to tie the set at 22.
The Cyclones had set point at 24-22, but the Red Raiders scored four unanswered to take the second set 26-24.
In the third set, Iowa State jumped out to a 9-8 lead, then went on a 6-0 scoring run thanks to three kills but also three errors by Texas Tech.
Iowa State remained in control of the set and took the set 25-15.
Texas Tech got off to a hot start in the third set, taking a 13-6 lead while hitting .500 in the set. Iowa State couldn't get enough momentum as Texas Tech took the fourth set 25-17 and the match 3-1.
