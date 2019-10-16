Iowa State came into Wednesday’s matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs, aiming to avoid going on a three-game losing streak. Iowa State swept TCU 3-0, but the sweep didn’t come without a fight.
The Cyclones got off to a poor start in the first set, trailing 9-6 and were outhit .000 to .333. The Cyclones battled their way back to take the lead on multiple occasions, but the Horned Frogs recaptured the lead and took a 16-12 lead.
After trailing 20-16, the Cyclones took a 22-21 lead, thanks to a server ace by junior setter Piper Mauck, a kill by senior outside hitter Josie Herbst as well as sophomore middle blocker Avery Rhodes and four errors by the Horned Frogs.
The set was tied at 23 when kills by sophomore right-side player Eleanor Holthaus and junior middle block Candelaria Herrera gave the Cyclones a 25-23 victory in the first set.
Iowa State took an 8-3 lead in the second set while hitting .240 to start the set. However, TCU was able to tie up the set at 13.
TCU lead 19-17, but then Iowa State went on a 5-0 scoring run to take a 22-19 lead. TCU battled brought the score to one score at 24-23, but a kill by sophomore outside hitter Brooke Andersen gave Iowa State the victory in set two 25-23.
A strong start where the Cyclones hit .333 lead them to hold a 16-8 lead over the Horned Frogs in set three. The Horned Frogs looked startled later in the set, committing many errors in their own half of the court. The Cyclones dominated the rest of the set, winning the set 25-12 and the match 3-0.
Iowa State improves to 12-6 (3-3 Big 12), and TCU falls to 6-9 (1-4 Big 12).
