The Iowa State Cyclones came into Tuesday’s match against the South Dakota Coyotes looking for its fifth straight win in a home opener.
The Cyclones faced a Coyote team that made the NCAA tournament a season ago. However, the Cyclones were the better team on Tuesday as they swept the Coyotes 3-0.
Iowa State is now 2-1 this season, while South Dakota falls to 3-1.
In the first set, the Cyclones jumped out to an 11-3 lead. The Cyclones held a 24-15 advantage until the Coyotes trimmed the deficit to five points. However, a block by sophomore right-side player Eleanor Holthaus gave the Cyclones the 25-19 victory in set one.
Senior outside hitter Josie Herbst lead the attack for Iowa State in set one with five kills on six attacks.
Highlights from tonight's match: pic.twitter.com/KnvavSpPAW— Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) September 4, 2019
The second set was a bit more competitive early on as the Coyotes got the first couple of points in the set.
South Dakota kept the set close for a while until Iowa State took a 20-14 lead. A kill by Annie Hatch led the Cyclones to take set two 25-18.
In the beginning of the third set, the Cyclones were in control as they held a five-point lead early on but the Coyotes battled back to make the set a one-point game at 13-12.
The Cyclones lead grew to five, they went on to win set three 25-19 and won the match 3-0 against the Coyotes.
Herbst had the best attacking numbers for Iowa State on Tuesday as she had 13 kills on 24 attacks and a hitting percentage of .500.
Iowa State will be back in action at Hilton Coliseum on Friday against the No. 6 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.