Iowa State came into Saturday night’s matchup in Ames against the Kansas State Wildcats looking to gain positive momentum after suffering a 3-1 defeat against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Kansas State was competitive against Iowa State as all the sets it lost to Iowa State had a margin of less than six points. However, Kansas State couldn’t win a set and Iowa State won in a 3-0 sweep.
Both teams traded blows out of the gate and were evenly matched in set one with neither team being able to take more than a three-point lead until the Cyclones earned a 21-17 lead. The Cyclones won the set 25-20 thanks to a .361 hitting percentage.
Kansas State started off well in the second set, as it held a 5-0 lead. Iowa State stormed back and took a 7-6 lead. Iowa State continued its scoring run (15-4) and earned a 15-9 lead. However, Kansas State went on a 7-1 scoring run to match the set at 16.
The set was tied at 22 all, but Iowa State scored the final three out of four points to take the second set 25-23.
The Cyclones jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the third set while hitting .538. The Cyclones continued to control the set, winning the third set 25-16 and the match 3-0 over the Wildcats.
Iowa State improves to 13-7 (4-4 Big 12) and Kansas State falls to 7-13 (2-6 Big 12).
