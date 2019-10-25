For the first time this season, Iowa State plays a night game on a Saturday in Ames, coming against the Kansas State Wildcats.
Saturday's match begins at 8 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum.
Iowa State is 12-7 (3-4 Big 12) and in fifth place out of nine in the Big 12.
The Cyclones are coming off of a lopsided 3-1 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, where the team lost all three sets by at least seven points each.
“A lot of things went their way and we weren’t great serving and passing,” said junior setter Piper Mauck.
The Wildcats are having a rough season. They only have a record of 7-12 (2-5 Big 12) this season and are sixth in the Big 12.
On Wednesday, the Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 3-2. The Wildcats other win in Big 12 play came against the TCU Horned Frogs 3-1.
The Wildcats hold a 2-4 record on the road this season, earning victories at TCU and at North Texas.
“Their record isn’t very good, but they are still dangerous,” Iowa State head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch said. “They are very well-coached.”
Kansas State has been a mediocre hitting team amongst the Big 12 teams, as they are fifth in the Big 12 in hitting percentage, hitting .233 this season.
In opponents’ hitting percentage, Kansas State is seventh in the Big 12, allowing its opponents to hit .216.
On the block, the Wildcats have struggled this season, as they are dead last in the Big 12 in blocks per set, averaging 1.89 blocks per set.
What the Wildcats are best at is getting digs, as they are second in the conference in digs, averaging 15.44 digs per set.
Freshman Libero Dru Kuck is third in the Big 12 in digs per set with 3.93. Another Wildcats whose played well this season is redshirt junior Peyton Williams who is third in the Big 12 in hitting percentage, hitting .339.
The Cyclones have been inconsistent at home this season, with a 4-4 record.
Iowa State has won the last six out of eight matches against Kansas State and have won 11 home matches in a row with their last home loss to Kansas State coming in 2007.
