Iowa State came into Saturday’s match versus the Kansas State Wildcats, looking to complete the season sweep.
Kansas State was competitive versus Iowa State, but Iowa State’s defense proved to be too much, holding Kansas State to a .108 hitting percentage in a 3-0 victory for Iowa State.
Iowa State struggled attacking wise in the first set, only hitting .161 in the first period. However, its defense only allowed Kansas State to hit .185 as they took the first set 25-21.
Set two was all Cyclones as all they never trailed in the set and won the set 25-20. The Wildcats trailed 20-18 and looked to take to control. However, the Cyclones finished the set on a 7-2 scoring run to win the second set 25-20.
The Wildcats couldn’t get into a rhythm offensively as they only hit .088.
Iowa State started off the third set hot, taking a 7-2 lead. While leading 11-3 in the third set, Iowa State held Kansas State to a -250 hitting percentage, while hitting .545.
Kansas State trailed 17-11 but went on a 6-2 run to trim its deficit to two. However, Iowa State finished the set on a 6-1 scoring run to win the set 25-18 and the match 3-0.
Sophomore right-side player Eleanor Holthaus and redshirt sophomore middle blocker both had a team-high in kills with 10 apiece.
The Cyclones improved 16-8 (7-5 Big 12) and the Wildcats fall to 8-15 (3-8 Big 12).
