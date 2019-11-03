Iowa State came into Sunday’s matchup against the third-ranked Baylor Bears looking for their first road victory against Baylor since 2016. On Sunday in Waco, Texas, the Cyclones came up short.
For the second time this season, the Cyclones were swept by the Bears 3-0. The Cyclones fall to 14-8 (5-5 Big 12) and the Bears improve to 19-1 (9-1 Big 12).
In the beginning of the set one, Iowa State was competitive with Baylor, leading the set 7-6. However, Baylor went on an 8-1 scoring run to take a 14-8 lead. Baylor didn’t look back from there and won the first set 25-15.
Each team traded points early on in set two until Baylor went on a 3-0 scoring run when the set was 9-8 and made the score 12-8. Iowa State responded with a 5-2 scoring run to bring its deficit to one. Iowa State then tied the set at 19.
Baylor had set point at 24-21, but Iowa State scored three points in a row to tie the set at 24. Baylor went on to win the second set 29-27.
The Cyclones held a 10-9 lead in the third set, but the Bears took a 12-10 after three straight kills by junior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley. The Bears led 20-16, then outscored the Cyclones 5-2 to win the third set 25-18 and the match 3-0.
En route to victory, Baylor out-hit Iowa State .379 to .174.
