For the second time this season, Iowa State swept West Virginia, this time coming at home in Ames.
The Cyclones won the three sets 25-22, 25-23, 25-15.
On the attack, the Cyclones started slowly in the first two sets with the team hitting .184 in the first set and .152 in the second. Then the Cyclones exploded in the third set with a hitting percentage of .571 to push their match average to .268.
Freshman Annie Hatch was the matches top hitter as she finished with 16 kills and a hitting percentage of .375.
Eleanor Holthaus was the only other Cyclone player with double-digit kills as she finished with 10 kills and a hitting percentage of .350.
After Hatch and Holthaus, Brooke Andersen received the third most attack attempts of any Cyclone hitter, but she hit -.263 and only recorded two kills.
Josie Herbst, who is usually one of Iowa State’s top hitters, played only one set and only had six attack attempts.
Meanwhile, West Virginia struggled hitting the ball during the match as the Cyclones had six service aces and recorded seven blocks on a Mountaineer attack, which hit .140 during the match.
With the loss, West Virginia falls to last place in the Big 12 while Iowa State moves to 15-8 overall and 6-5 in the conference, which places them fourth in the Big 12.
Iowa State’s next match is Saturday against Kansas State, who is 3-7 in the conference, on the road.
