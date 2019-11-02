Iowa State tennis players Chie Kezuka, Thesaporn Naklo, Oumaima Aziz and Karen Alvarez all returned to action this weekend. They are the Roberta Alison Classic in Tuscaloosa, Alabama with a majority freshman roster along with senior Alvarez. The tournament will last from Friday morning until Saturday evening, and play began at 9 a.m. each day. Friday began with doubles followed by two rounds of singles.
For the Cyclones, Kezuka is coming off arguably her best performance at the ITA regionals. Starting that tournament 4-0, she barely missed out on advancing to the round of 16. Kezuka lost in three sets in both of her matched Friday. Naklo is also having a hot start to the season with a 6-2 singles record. Alvarez won both her matches Friday, advancing to the finals.
The team has a quick turnaround after this weekend, heading to Tallahassee, Florida for a tournament next weekend.
