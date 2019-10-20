The Iowa State swimming and diving team suffered their first loss of the season Saturday at Nebraska in a close final of 149-151.
The meet was the team's first regular season competition against another school, and it was a close match the whole time with a total of three lead changes throughout the meet.
Divers Impress
In a meet that has been historically controlled by the Nebraska divers, according to head coach Duane Sorenson, it was Iowa State's divers that placed well to regain the lead on Saturday.
In the three-meter diving event, redshirt senior Dana Liva and freshman Jayna Misra took first and second place, respectively. Their success in the event put the Cyclones on top 77-73.
Newcomer sophomore Michelle Schlossmacher Smith, a transfer this year, placed first in the one-meter dive, followed by Misra in second and Liva in fourth. These placements cut Nebraska's eventual lead from 13 points down to two points.
Relays Keep it Close
The Cyclones placed first in their first relay event, which was the 200 medley relay. Emily Haan, Martha Haas, Wyli Erlechman and Elynn Tan made up the first place relay team, in that order. Iowa State also placed third in the 200 medley relay with Sophia Goushchina, Lehr Thorson, Trinity Gilbert, and Emma Sass.
Iowa State also took first and third in the final event of the meet, the 400 yard freestyle relay. The first place team was made up of Tan, Anna Andersen, Haan and Keely Soellner. Taking third was Haas, Goushchina, Nolwenn Nunes and Kennedy Tranel.
1-2-3 50 Free
The Cyclones placed first, second and third in the women's 50 yard freestyle swim.
Coming in first place was Tan with a time of 23.80 seconds. Goushchina and Sass followed after in second and third, respectively, with times of 24.60 and 24.85 seconds.
Before the 50 freestyle, Nebraska had a solid lead of 16 points, but after the sweep in the event, the Cyclones were within three points of the Cornhuskers.
It was a hard-fought battle for both teams throughout the whole meet, but the Cyclones' effort still was not enough to overcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers at home in a close dual meet.
The Cyclones will look to bounce back 6 p.m. this Friday at home in the UNO-SCU Triangular meet against Omaha and St. Catherine University.
