The Iowa State swimming and diving team won its first meet at home Friday night against Omaha and St. Catherine University in the UNO-SCU Triangular meet. The Cyclones beat Omaha 206-88 and St. Catherine 197-97.
The Cyclones swam a complete meet all around, placing in the top-two in each event, despite competing against two other teams.
The swimmers also had to swim against double the amount of players, as each event — besides the 200 medley relay and 1,000 yard freestyle — had two heats for each. Not only did the Cyclones have to swim against their heat, but they also had to record a fast enough time to beat out the swimmers from the other heat as well.
Iowa State takes over the 100 yard backstroke
The Cyclones placed first, second and third in the 100 yard backstroke, continuing to show their dominance over their competition.
Freshman Liz Richardson placed first with a time of 59.30 seconds. Following behind her was junior Wyli Erlechman for second and sophomore Jazlyn Horras for third.
Distance swimmers make a splash
Seniors Keely Soellner and Kami Pankratz placed first and second in the 1,000 yard freestyle, respectively.
It was their first time competing in the event this season, and coach Duane Sorenson said the Cyclones did not disappoint.
1M DIVING | Michelle Schlossmacher Smith (275.70), Jayna Misra (256.75) and Dana Liva (252.65) secure first, second and third!🎥https://t.co/zKuTpMG2f1🎥https://t.co/IQDn2XXGHM (Scoreboard)#Empower— Cyclone Swim & Dive (@CycloneSD) October 26, 2019
"Keely swam the 1,000 free for the first time this season; that was something different" Sorenson said. "Kami swam the 1,000 free for the first time."
The Cyclones also took first and second in the 500 yard freestyle. Freshman Nolwenn Nunes placed first with a time of 5:10.44, and senior Anna Andersen placed second with 5:14.36.
Divers continue to impress
Iowa State took first through fourth place in the three-meter dive, and first in the one-meter dive.
Sophomore Michelle Schlossmacher Smith placed first in the one-meter diving. In the three-meter dive, freshman Jayna Misra placed first, Schlossmacher Smith took second, and senior Dana Liva took third.
"[Michelle] is doing well," said coach Jeff Warrick. "She did great today, [her score] was five or six points better than last week."
The Cyclones will take on South Dakota on Friday and Rutgers on Saturday at Beyer Pool.
