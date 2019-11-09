It was a loud atmosphere when Rutgers and Iowa State battled it out in a close meet this late morning. The Scarlet Knights beat the Cyclones 134-166.
The score doesn't quite reflect how close the meet between the two teams was, as many races were decided by less than a second.
Iowa State took an early lead with a close first place finish in the 200 medley relay. The team of Emily Haan, Martha Haas, Wyli Erlechman and Elynn Tan took first to put the Cyclones up 13-4.
The lead was short lived though as Rutgers overtook Iowa State in scoring after Rutgers swimmer Giulia Ghidini took first in the 200 yard freestyle to bring the Scarlet Knights within one point of Iowa State and then swimmer Terka Grusova of the Scarlet Knights placed first in the 100 yard backstroke to give them the lead 36-38.
Iowa State and Rutgers continued to challenge each other throughout the meet. Often the outcome of the event was determined by tenths or hundredths of a second, as was the case in the 100 yard breaststroke, 200 yard butterfly, and 50 yard freestyle.
The Scarlet Knights pulled ahead of the Cyclones following a third and fourth place showing from divers Jayna Misra and Dana Liva, respectively.
They then extended their lead more after Rutgers swimmers Ghidini and Sofia Chichaikina placed first and second, respectively, in the 100 yard freestyle to put Rutgers up 72-97.
It looked like the Cyclones were going to make a comeback as Haas placed first and Bryn Ericksen placed third in the 200 yard breaststroke and Tan and Erlechman placed first and second in the 100 yard butterfly to bring the score closer; however, the Scarlet Knights proved to have too large a lead for them to come back.
In the 1 meter dive, sophomore Michelle Schlossmacher Smith placed first and senior Liva placed second to give the Cyclones hope again, but a Rutgers first place finish in the final two events solidified their win over Iowa State.
Next up the Iowa State divers will travel to Columbia, Missouri for the Mizzou Invite Nov. 21-23 while the swimmers go to Topeka, Kansas, for the Kansas Classic Nov. 22-24.
