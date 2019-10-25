It was a packed house as the Iowa State swimming and diving team had its first home meet of the season Friday night against Omaha and St. Catherine University.
Iowa State placed first against both teams. The Cyclones beat Omaha 206-88 and topped St. Catherine 197-97.
The Cyclones got off to a strong start, with the team of Emily Haan, Martha Haas, Wyli Erlechman and Anna Andersen placing first in the 200 medley relay.
Keely Soellner stayed in second for most of the 1000 yard freestyle, until she took over a St. Catherine swimmer in the last few lengths and placed first with a time of 10:41.60.
The 200 medley relay and 1000 yard freestyle were the only races with one heat. Every other event the swimmers were not only swimming against their heat but also against the times of the other heat as well, as there were two heats for each race.
In the three-meter diving, freshman Jayna Misra placed first, while sophomore Michelle Schlossmacher Smith and redshirt senior Dana Liva took second and third, respectively.
The meet and events appeared closer than the score would show. However, the Cyclones proved to have more team depth than the other two teams to secure the win.
The next meet for the Cyclones will be against South Dakota Nov. 8 at Beyer Pool and the following morning against Rutgers Nov. 9.
