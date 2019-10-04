The Cyclones' Gold team took home the win in the Iowa State wim and dive intrasquad meet Friday night at Beyer Hall. The Gold team beat the Cardinal team in a close 111-110 win.
The first meet of the season for the swim was a scrimmage where the teammates compete against each other for the win.
Freshman Trinity Gilbert got her first college win of the season in the women's 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2.10.13.
Sophomore Elynn Tan continued her form from last season with two wins in the women's 50 yard freestyle at 23.79 seconds and in the women's 100 yard butterfly with a final time of 57.17. Tan was the second swimmer in the 200 yard freestyle relay team that took first place.
It was the freshman Jayna Misra who stole first for the gold team in the women's three meter diving with 102.90 points. Senior Dana Liva got the win for the cardinal team on the one meter and platform dive with a combined score of 205.65.
The first place wins for each event were pretty evenly displaced between the two teams, making for a close finish.
