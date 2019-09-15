Iowa State softball won its opening contest of the 2019 fall season on Sunday, defeating the Kirkwood Eagles 8-6.
Each team registered double digit hits – 18 for the Cyclones and 12 for the Eagles. Each team also hit one home run.
The Eagles played a clean game, recording no errors, while the Cyclones had three.
A mix of players participated in the game. Four Cyclones pitched – none of which totaled more than three innings. The infield and outfield saw a variety of Cyclones play.
The Cyclones will be in search of another victory on Friday, as they take on the NIACC Trojans. The game will take place at the Cyclone Sports Complex at 4 p.m.
