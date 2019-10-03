The Iowa State softball team defeated the Iowa Western Reivers 26-0 in seven and a half innings.
The Cyclones took on the Reivers to make up for the canceled Iowa game.
Iowa State had 15 hits and gave up only two hits to Iowa Western.
Emilie Guerra, Ellie Spelhaug, Shannon Mortimer and Karlie Charles all took the mound for the Cyclones, pitching three, one, two and two innings respectively.
The Reivers recorded eight errors as the Cyclones had none.
Iowa State scored in all seven innings, 12 of those coming in the third inning.
Spelhaug’s one inning pitched was one of two 1-2-3 innings for the Cyclones. Hers came in the fourth inning while the other was delivered by Charles in the seventh.
Iowa State will wrap up the fall season this Sunday as Nebraska travels to Ames for a double header. The first game starts at noon. Both games will be played at the Cyclone Sports Complex.
