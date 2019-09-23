Iowa State softball won its third game of the fall season in as many contests, defeating Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) 10-1.
The lone run for DMACC came in the fifth inning while Iowa State scored in half of the 10 innings.
The Cyclones never trailed in the game, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
For a second consecutive game, five Cyclones took the mound for two innings each. The order was Emilie Guerra, Ellie Spelhaug, Karlie Charles, Shannon Mortimer and Tatum Ksiazek.
The Cyclones have registered double digit hits in all three games, getting 17 on the Bears. DMACC had seven hits, not attaining one until the fifth inning.
The Bears recorded two errors to the Cyclones’ one.
Iowa State continues the fall season Friday against Drake. This will be the start of three games in as many days for the Cyclones. They play Northern Iowa on Saturday and Iowa on Sunday. All the games will take place in Des Moines.
