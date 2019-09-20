Iowa State softball picked up another win in the fall season defeating the North Iowa Area Community College Trojans 12-3. The Cyclones were able to hold the Trojans to three runs off of 11 hits.
The scoring came in spurts for the Cyclones, who registered half of their runs in the seventh inning and they only scored in four of the innings.
The six run seventh inning for the Cyclones was helped by the Trojan’s three errors on the night. Iowa State played a clean game, not recording any errors.
Emile Guerra, Shannon Mortimer, Karlie Charles, Ellie Spelhaug, and Tatum Ksiazek all took the mound tonight for the Cyclones. Each player pitched two innings.
Iowa State’s pitching performance was strong, recording two 1-2-3 innings and 11 strikeouts.
The Cyclones next take the diamond at 1 p.m. on Sunday as they take on the Des Moines Area Community College Bears. The game will take place at the Cyclone Sports Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.