After having its game postponed Thursday night due to the weather, Iowa State was back in action Friday morning against the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. The Cyclones lost against the Longhorns 3-1.
The weather still played a factor as Iowa State and Texas were forced to play through high winds.
Texas struck first in the 24th minute when Julia Grosso fired in a shot that beat the Cyclones freshman goalkeeper Georgia Wimmer.
The Cyclones responded in the 36th minute when freshmen midfielder Claudia Najera played a ball to up to junior forward Tavin Hays, who shot it into the wind, beat the Texas goalkeeper and scored her first goal of the season.
Texas regained the lead in the 65th minute when Mackenzie McFarland was able to find the ball and place it in the back of the net off a Texas free kick, putting the game to 2-1.
The Longhorns tacked on to their lead after Haley Berg put the ball past Wimmer on a Texas cross, giving them the 3-1 lead.
Kenady Adams cut the Texas lead to 3-2 in the 90th minute after the ball deflected off the goal post and landed right in front of Adams.
Iowa State wasn’t able to find the game tying goal in the remaining time.
The Cyclones will remain in Texas when they travel over to Waco to face off with Baylor University at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be streamed through Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
