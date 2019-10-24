The matchup between Iowa State and Texas on Thursday night has been postponed due to lightning strikes, Iowa State soccer's Twitter account announced Thursday night.
🚨 Schedule Update 🚨Tonight's match at Texas has been postponed to tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. CT due to lightning in the ATX area.#TogetherWeRise🌪️⚽️🌪️— Iowa State Soccer (@cycloneSCR) October 25, 2019
The game has been rescheduled to Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.
The game can be found on the Longhorn Network.
