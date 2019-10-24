soccer4.jpg

Defender Shealyn Sullivan tries to keep the ball out of reach from a University of Texas player during their game at the Cyclone Sports Complex on Oct. 5. The Cyclone lost 2-1 after playing the first half in the rain.

The matchup between Iowa State and Texas on Thursday night has been postponed due to lightning strikes, Iowa State soccer's Twitter account announced Thursday night. 

The game has been rescheduled to Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The game can be found on the Longhorn Network.

