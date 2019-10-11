Iowa State was back in action Friday night when it traveled to Manhattan, Kansas to face off the Kansas State University Wildcats. The Cyclones lost against the Wildcats 2-1.
The Cyclones struck first in the match, scoring in the 29th minute. The goal came when junior forward Kassi Ginther played the ball up into the 18-yard box, where junior forward Courtney Powell touched the ball past the Kansas State goalkeeper and fired it into the back of the net.
64' | K-State takes the lead on a PK by Entz.K-State 2, Iowa State 1— Iowa State Soccer (@cycloneSCR) October 12, 2019
The Wildcats tied it up in the 51st minute when Brookelynn Entz took a shot from just outside the Iowa State 18-yard box and beat freshmen goalkeeper Georgia Wimmer.
Kansas State took the 2-1 lead in the 64th minute off a penalty kick. Entz scored the penalty kick and recorded her second goal of the game.
Iowa State will be back in action when it hosts the University of Oklahoma on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Cyclone Sports Complex.
