Iowa State soccer will look to redeem itself as it faces the University of Texas away from home Thursday evening. With the season coming to a close, these last three games are crucial for the Cyclones' season.
Iowa State fell to the University of Oklahoma 1-0 and Oklahoma State University 3-0.
Those games had a common theme of the Cyclones not recording very many shots on target, but the chance creation was still there for Iowa State. Coach Tony Minatta said this issue needs to be resolved.
“The one area we need to be a lot better at is the execution of our crosses,” Minatta said. “Our crosses need to be a lot more dangerous than what they are. We just need to keep pushing and we’ll work on that this weekend because we’ll have opportunities against the opponents we’re playing given their formations.”
One player to watch this weekend given her recent performances is junior midfielder/forward Courtney Powell.
Powell has been a crucial part of the Cyclone's attack as her pace and shot creating ability have been on display and effective for the past few games. Although the Cyclones were held scoreless against the Sooners, Powell caused problems for the Oklahoma back-line with her pace and ability to get behind the defense.
With only three games left in the season, Powell is adamant that the Cyclones need to keep their heads up and head into the game against the Longhorns with a positive mentality.
“I just think we have nothing to lose,” Powell said. “We have these last two games so we might as well go all out. We still have hope and there's still a chance we make this Big 12 Tournament and we’re not going to quit.”
The Cyclones will kickoff against the Longhorns at 7 p.m. Thursday with coverage available on the Longhorn Network.
