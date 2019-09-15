Iowa State was back in action on Sunday afternoon when the team traveled out to Edwardsville, Illinois, to face off with the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars. The Cyclones won against the Cougars 2-1 in overtime.
Iowa State looked to get back into the win column after the Friday loss to Saint Louis University.
Through the first half, neither team was able to find the back of the net, despite multiple shot opportunity.
The Cyclones struck first with a header from junior forward Courtney Powell off a cross from freshman forward Abbey Van Wyngarden, taking the 1-0 lead in the 72nd minute.
The Cougars were rewarded a corner kick in the 89th minute, which resulted in a game tying header, forcing the game to go into overtime.
The Cyclones prevailed in overtime thanks to a 93rd minute golden goal from freshman midfielder Mira Emma, who scored the header from fellow freshman midfielder Claudia Najera.
The Cyclones now look to next Friday when the face off with University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.