The Cyclones were back in action on Friday night as they kicked off Big 12 play, traveling to Morgantown, West Virginia to face the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Cyclones lost against the Mountaineers 2-0.
The Mountaineers struck first, striking in the 16th minute with a goal from Jessica Lisi, who snuck the ball past junior goalkeeper Dayja Schwichtenberg.
West Virginia extended its lead to 2-0 in the 27th minute with Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel scoring off a Mountaineer corner kick.
The Cyclones had multiple scoring opportunities from the likes of freshmen Mira Emma and Abbey Van Wyngarden, as well as senior Marin Daniel.
Despite not being able to put one in the back of the net, the Cyclones made Mountaineers goalkeeper Rylee Foster work hard in her six save performance.
The Cyclones drop to 3-7 on the season and 0-1 in conference play. They will have another week of practice before returning home to Ames on Thursday against Texas Tech and Sunday against TCU.
