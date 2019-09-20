The Cyclones were back on the road Friday night, as the team traveled to Memphis, Tennessee to take on the No. 11 University of Memphis Tigers. The Cyclones lost against the Tigers 3-0.
The Tigers struck first in the first few minutes of the game, scoring off a Kimberley Smit free kick just outside the 18-yard box.
No other goals were scored in the first half, causing the Cyclones to trail 1-0 at half.
Much like the first half, the Tigers were able to strike early on in the second half, scoring in the 54th minute. Mya Jones put it in for the Tigers, giving them a 2-0 advantage.
The Tigers extended the lead to 3-0 just a few minutes later in the 59th minute with a goal courtesy from Clarissa Larisey.
The Cyclones had a shot at breaking the shutout from a shot by junior forward Kassi Ginther, but the shot was saved.
Junior goalkeeper Dayja Schwichtenberg recorded nine saves on the night for the Cyclones.
The Cyclones drop to 3-6 on the season and look to get back into the win column on Sept. 27 when they start Big 12 conference play against West Virginia.
