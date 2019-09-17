Freshmen Mira Emma has been on fire as of late and her efforts for the Iowa State woman's soccer team has earned her the Big 12 Freshmen of the Week award.
This is the first time a Cyclone has received this honor since now-senior Hannah Cade won it back in the 2016 season.
Emma recorded the game-winning golden goal in the Cyclone's 2-1 overtime victory over Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville on Sunday. Emma scored in the 92nd minute off a header from a cross from fellow freshmen Claudia Najera.
Week 4 #Big12SOC awards:⚽️ Davis: led the #Big12 with 7⃣ points over the weekend.⚽️ Merrick: anchored the Jayhawks backline that allowed just 8⃣ shots over the weekend.⚽️ Emma: scored the game-winning golden goal in ISU’s overtime win on Sunday.➡️ https://t.co/vkmqHJhXiS. pic.twitter.com/XIaqcBDjX4— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 17, 2019
That's not Emma's first game-winning goal of the season, she won it for the Cyclones when she put one in the back of the net in their win over the University of Nebraska Omaha.
Emma leads the Cyclones with five points and will be a key contributor to the young squad as they progress through their season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.