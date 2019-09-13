The Iowa State women’s soccer team was back in action on Friday night in a losing effort against the Saint Louis University Billikens. The Cyclones lost the game in overtime against the Billikens, 1-0.
The Billikens started off hot, making the Cyclone defense work all throughout the first half. The Billikens gave the Cyclones a good scare when Brionna Halverson beat the Cyclones’ junior goalkeeper Dayja Schwichtenberg and fired the ball off the left post.
The Cyclones nearly scored in the second half with a shot blasted beyond the 18-yard box from redshirt freshmen Kenady Adams, which knocked away by the Billikens goalkeeper.
Despite plenty of great scoring opportunities or both squads, neither team could find the back of the net in regulation time, forcing them into a golden goal overtime.
The Billikens were the ones who took the win with the game-winning goal coming from Hannah Friedrich, who snuck the ball past Schwichtenberg two minutes into overtime.
The Cyclones fall to 2-5 on the season and will be back in action on Sunday when they play Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. The kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Edwardsville, Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.