Iowa State was tasked with a big responsibility Thursday night. It had to find a way to slow down the red-hot No. 18 Texas Tech attack, which led the Big 12 conference in goals and shots. Also, it had to do this without its veteran goalkeeper in junior Dayja Schwichtenberg.
Schwichtenberg started the game for the Cyclones and recorded a save during her time in the game. Things turned south for the Cyclones at the nine-minute mark.
The Red Raiders found a shot opportunity inside the Cyclones 18-yard box and managed a shot aimed perfectly for the upper right-90. One big team save later, the Cyclones fought to clear the ball out, while the Red Raiders looked for more scoring opportunities.
During the scuffle, Schwichtenberg took a cleat to her knee when she made a diving save. The collision was enough to take her out of the game and resulted in eight stitches to her knee, sidelining her for 10 days.
Injury update from #Cyclones coach Tony Minatta: Junior goalkeeper Dayja Schwichtenberg received eight stitches in her leg and will be out 10 days. Freshmen Georgia Wimmer expected to start in goal during that time.— Stephen McDaniel (@S_McD42) October 4, 2019
This led the Cyclones to call on freshman Georgia Wimmer to take the vacant spot in goal for the remainder of the game. This marked Wimmer’s first time seeing action in a regular season game, and it was against a Texas Tech team who’s given its opponents a difficult time with a dominant attack.
Wimmer and the Cyclone defense were up to the task, holding the Red Raider attack scoreless for 108 minutes. Wimmer recorded nearly 102 minutes in the game and four saves, even when she didn’t expect to be playing in the game.
“I thought she was great. She went in and she was very communicative, she was poised, she definitely went in and didn’t feel like a freshmen that’s never played before and against the No. 18 ranked team in the country, I thought she was great,” coach Tony Minatta said.
Texas Tech had no problem taking shots throughout the game. It recorded an outstanding 28 shots, along with 13 total corner kicks. Despite this, the Red Raiders failed to put the ball in the net during regulation and the first 10-minute overtime.
Iowa State had a decent performance against Texas Tech. It denied plenty of Red Raider shots and nearly capitalized on a couple of shots, which may have ended the game differently.
33' | @abbey_vw gets in behind the TTU defense on a nice pass from @kassiginther. She nearly gives the #Cyclones the lead, but the shot is off the post.Iowa State 0, Texas Tech 0#TogetherWeRise pic.twitter.com/OK9Efot7Do— Iowa State Soccer (@cycloneSCR) October 4, 2019
The Red Raiders managed to sneak a win out after scoring in the 108th minute after Sierra Jones fired a shot from inside the 18-yard box — beating Wimmer and the Cyclone defense, who denied them opportunities throughout the game.
“We all want it so bad. Our record might not show the potential we have, but we are so close,” said freshmen forward Abbey Van Wyngarden. “Every person on the field, everyone on the bench wanted it and I think showed just being able to go pretty much the entire time and keep the high energy and keep the pressure going, it just shows how much drive and passion we have as a team.”
Despite the double overtime loss, Iowa State was proud of its play Thursday night. It managed to hold the No. 18 team in the country to a single goal, which only came with two minutes left in a double overtime.
Iowa State prevented plenty of scoring opportunities and got in front of many Red Raider shots, despite allowing 28 shots. Even when comparing shot totals with it 13 total shots, Iowa State was inches away from changing the outcome.
This all happened with a freshmen goalkeeper who wasn’t expecting to be making her season debut against one of the most dominate attacks in the Big 12.
72' | TTU puts a header on goal, but @georgia_wimmer comes up with the save!Iowa State 0, Texas Tech 0#TogetherWeRise pic.twitter.com/GWgROmue5Y— Iowa State Soccer (@cycloneSCR) October 4, 2019
“Honestly, I think its always better to go in that way just because you’re not thinking about it at all. Just go in and know what you have to do,” Wimmer said.
Expect to see more of Wimmer in the coming games. While it’s not set in stone when Schwichtenberg will be getting back in goal, Minatta mentioned Schwichtenberg was set to miss about 10 days.
In the next 20 days, Iowa State hosts TCU at home on Sunday and travels to Manhattan, Kansas to play Kansas State on Oct. 11. Minatta mentioned Wimmer may potentially start a third game, which would at home against Oklahoma on Oct. 17.
Even when finding themselves placing a freshmen in net, Minatta said the team is more than confident in Wimmer as their new goalkeeper and themselves as a team.
“You’re starting to see emerge and start to believe,” Minatta said. “Our record doesn’t show it, but we’re in every one of these games against the best teams in the country and that’s what we’re striving to do.”
