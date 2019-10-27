The Iowa State Cyclones (3-14, 0-8 Big 12) suffered a 0-2 loss to the Baylor Bears (8-6-3, 4-4 Big 12) on Sunday afternoon.
The loss comes after a 2-3 loss to the Texas Longhorns (10-7, 5-3 Big 12) on Friday.
While the losses keep the Cyclones winless in Big 12 play, they don't take away from the fact that Iowa State has been competing in nearly every game so far in conference play.
The team had opportunities in both games, but simply failed to capitalize.
There were a few things to look at deeper in the weekend losses.
Improved offense
The Cyclones were able to score two goals against the Texas Longhorns, a team ranked third in the conference.
That was only the second multi-goal game of the season for the Iowa State squad.
The offensive success was in part due to the increased number of shots; the Cyclones were able to get off 12, which is higher than their season average of nine.
More opportunities typically means more success at the goal no matter the team. However, the Cyclones were not able to keep the foot on the gas pedal against Baylor, as they only mustered seven shots.
Baylor’s defense made it tough for the team to move the ball into the upper half of the field to get those same opportunities.
In the final game of the regular season, look for Iowa State to push for similar offensive success as in the Texas game.
Clearing the ball on defense
While it may appear that the Iowa State defense is struggling by the number of goals given up on paper, some could be prevented.
Coach Tony Minatta said last week the defense needs to do a better job of clearing the ball when it gets deep into Iowa State territory.
It can be tough in the middle of action to do so, but the Cyclones allow too many shots consecutively when it is not done.
Another key of clearing the ball is to allow the defense to reset in order to counter an offensive attack.
In the last game of the regular season, look for Iowa State to do whatever it can to execute defensively and bring home a win.
Lack of focus at key points
This Iowa State team has showed its ability to battle with some of the best teams in the conference.
An overtime loss against a ranked Texas Tech team and other tough battles with teams like TCU and West Virginia show the team's potential.
One theme for the team this year, though, has been the inability to stay consistent throughout the game.
Second half slumps, breakdowns before the first half and other key moment lapses have cost the team this year.
This was once again true on Sunday against Baylor.
Both goals for Baylor came in the first half right on the brink of halftime.
Take out ten minutes before halftime, and it could be a 0-0 game.
Iowa State will now head into the final game of the regular season at home against the Kansas Jayhawks as the Cyclones search for their first win since their meeting with SIU Edwardsville.
