After coming off of a close game against the Texas Longhorns which ended in a 2-3 loss for Iowa State, the Cyclones suffered another loss Sunday afternoon. The Cyclones fell 2-0 to Baylor, which sees their record sit at 3-14 and still winless in the Big 12 at 0-8.
It was another tough day in the attacking third for the Cyclones as they could not execute on their chances and only recorded seven shots with one on goal. The Bears were able to capitalize on the Cyclones’ lackluster attacking display as they recorded a total of 25 shots with 11 on target.
Both goals for Baylor came in the first half right on the brink of halftime. Thirty minutes into the first half freshman Marissa Gray found the back of the net to put Baylor 1-0 up. Gray got involved once more for the second Baylor goal as she assisted senior forward Raegan Padgett in the 44th minute to give the Bears a cushion heading into halftime.
Iowa State will now head into the final game of the regular season at home against the Kansas Jayhawks as the Cyclones search for their first win since their meeting with SIU Edwardsville.
The Cyclones will face Kansas in Ames on Thursday with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.