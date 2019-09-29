Iowa State returned from West Virginia after having fallen 2-0 to the Mountaineers and seeing their record adjust to 3-7 on the season.
Cyclone attack finding its feet
Despite falling 2-0 in their first conference game against West Virginia University, the Cyclones displayed some attacking promise. Iowa State recorded 11 shots with six on goal and continued to test the Mountaineers defense throughout the 90 minutes in Friday's loss.
Freshman forward Abbey Van Wyngarden recorded the most shots for the Cyclones with three, and each of them on goal. In addition to Van Wyngarden’s contributions, fellow Freshman Mira Emma also recorded three shots while landing two of them on target.
The Cyclones tested the West Virginia defense and senior goalkeeper Rylee Foster, but it wasn’t the Cyclones' day in front of goal. Foster made some great saves to keep the Cyclones out of the match and was a difference-maker between the two sides.
Although the Cyclones couldn’t find the back of the net against the Mountaineers, there are still eight games remaining in the season, which leaves time to improve in front of the goal. The Cyclones have yet to show a serious goal-scoring threat, and the team is running out of time to fulfill its goal-scoring potential.
Iowa State concedes two early goals
In their 2-0 loss, the Cyclones gave up the two goals in the first half, giving West Virginia the cushion they needed heading into halftime. The Cyclones did well to hold off the Mountaineers after the break as they only allowed West Virginia to have one shot on goal in the second half.
Foster had herself a solid game in goal and the Cyclones couldn’t find a way past her. Conceding two goals early can affect a team for the rest of the match, and it seems it affected the Cyclones. Despite applying pressure to the Mountaineers all throughout the second half, Iowa State was unable to capitalize and respond.
In order to avoid situations like this in the future, the Cyclones must be sure to not fold inside their own box early on. It comes down to urgency in the box to get the ball clear at all costs and dissolve any pressure being applied by the opponent. Early on Friday, the Cyclones lacked that urgency.
Conceding off of corner kicks
Both of the goals the Cyclones conceded in Friday's loss came from corner kicks. The first — which came in the ninth minute — came following a Cyclone corner when West Virginia cleared the ball, broke out on the counter-attack and tapped the ball in from close range.
The second and final goal of the match came in the 27th minute from a West Virginia corner when junior Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel converted from the cross from a few yards out.
Having conceded two goals from set pieces it seems evident the Cyclones must work on their set piece defending in order to improve. Defending from dead-ball situations can be very difficult as a team is never really sure of how the set piece will be taken, but as the season winds down, the Cyclones are sure to continue to improve upon all aspects of their already proven defense.
The Cyclones will be back in action Thursday evening as they will face Texas Tech 7 p.m. at home. The game will be broadcasted on Cyclones.tv.
