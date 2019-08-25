The Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) secured their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon as they defeated the University of California-Irvine Anteaters (0-2) in a tight 1-0 contest.
Iowa State was able to earn a number of quality scoring opportunities, totaling 13 shots in the game.
However, the team could not capitalize on those looks early.
The Anteaters held on until the 69th minute, when redshirt freshman Kenady Adams snuck behind the Anteaters’ defense and scored to put the Cyclones ahead.
The goal was Adams's first in her career as she missed all of last season due to an injury she suffered in the preseason.
Freshman Mira Emma was credited with an assist for the pass to Adams.
This offensive performance for Iowa State comes after a 3-0 loss to the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) on Friday, where the team was only able to pull off a total of four shots.
While the offense was able to improve their output, the defense held up its end of the bargain.
Junior goalkeeper Dayja Schwichtenberg put up two saves in the game to collect the fifth shutout of her career.
Iowa State will return to action on Thursday as they will battle in-state rival Iowa at 7 p.m. as a part of the Cy-Hawk Series.
