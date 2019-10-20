Iowa State failed to end its current losing streak this weekend after losing to Oklahoma on Friday 1-0 and Oklahoma State 3-0. Iowa State’s record fell to 3-11 as the Cyclones still search for their first conference win this season.
The Cyclones meeting with the Cowgirls didn’t go their way as the Cyclones couldn’t get a shot on target in the attacking third. The Cowgirls tallied 14 shots with six on goal as the Cyclones created seven shots with each of them failing to hit the target.
The first goal for Oklahoma State came in the sixth minute from sophomore midfielder Grace Yochum as she netted her ninth for the season.
The Cowgirls led 1-0 at halftime and came out of the break with high intensity as Yochum scored her second just one minute after the second half whistle. Yochum managed to net a third to complete the hat-trick in the 88th minute from eight-yards out.
The Cyclones did well to hold off the Cowgirls for most of the first half after Yochum bagged the first goal and continued to handle the pressure in the defensive third. Iowa State couldn’t capitalize on the other end of the field in the first half though which caused the Cyclones to struggle to get back into the match.
Iowa State did well to bounce back in the second half having fired six shots in that period in comparison to its two in the first half. Despite the attacking improvements in the second half it wasn’t enough to see off the Cowgirls and the Cyclones now fall to 0-6 in the Big 12.
With only three games left in the season until the Big 12 Championships, the Cyclones will have a chance at redemption Thursday night as they are away to the University of Texas with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
