Iowa State fell short to the University of Iowa in a 2-1 defeat thanks to a goal from Hawkeye Natalie Winters in the dying minutes of the match.
This year's edition of the Cy-Hawk series match was exciting from start to finish, with both teams playing at a high intensity down to the final whistle.
The first half ended scoreless but the Hawkeyes were continuing to pressure the Cyclones' defense and test junior goalkeeper Dayja Schwichtenberg, ending the half on 12 shots — with five shots on goal. Meanwhile, the Cyclones found difficulty sparking any chances, finishing the half with two shots, with one on goal.
The Hawkeyes continued to create scoring opportunities in the second half, but were not able to find the back of the net while the Cyclones were still struggling to create any chances.
Here's a look at @abbey_vw's first career goal ⤵️#TogetherWeRise pic.twitter.com/eWn7qd7Akg— Iowa State Soccer (@cycloneSCR) August 30, 2019
The goal ending the stalemate came in the 68th minute from Hawkeye sophomore Jenny Cape as she flicked a back-heel into the back of the net to put the Hawkeyes ahead.
The Cyclones responded in the 83rd minute with a goal from freshman Abbey Van Wyngarden from outside the box, bringing the Cyclones and Hawkeyes even.
The draw did not last long, as exactly seven seconds later the Hawkeyes swiftly replied with their own outside of the box strike from senior midfielder Natalie Winters. The goal ultimately sealed the game for Iowa as the Hawkeyes managed to hold onto the lead for the remaining seven minutes.
Although the Cyclones fell short they did manage to pick up the intensity in the second half and tested the Hawkeyes on numerous occasions, which shows signs of promise for the rest of the season.
The Cyclones now fall to 1-2 on the season while the Hawkeyes improve to 3-0. The Cyclones will look to bounce back from this loss on Sunday afternoon as they’re set to face a 3-0 Purdue team at home.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m and TV coverage will be provided from Cyclones.TV.
