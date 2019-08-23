The Iowa State soccer team (0-1, 0-0 Big 12) fell in its opener to the No. 4 University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) Bruins (1-0, 0-0 PAC 12) by a score of 3-0 on Friday night.
Coming into the game, the Cyclones knew that they were going to be challenged as the Bruins are the team’s highest ranked opponent all season per the United Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll.
Iowa State had an opportunity to score early as senior midfielder Hannah Cade had an open look from beyond 18 yards in the sixth minute but she missed wide right.
That theme stayed consistent with the team on the night as it was only able to fire off three shots total.
Even the shots that the Cyclones were able to get off were from distance and difficult to score.
Junior goalkeeper Dayja Schwichtenberg had four key saves to keep the Bruins off the board in the first half but Ashley Sanchez finally squeaked one by her in the 33rd minute to score the opening goal.
That score remained 1-0 at half before the Bruins broke down the durable Cyclone defense for two more goals in the second by Rachel Lowe (58’) and Mia Fishel (89’).
In comparison, the Bruins had 11 shots, 8 of which were on goal.
Iowa State went deep into its bench as nineteen players entered the game, six of which were freshmen.
Schwichtenberg and senior defender Carly Langhurst were the only Cyclones to play all 90 minutes.
Iowa State will remain in California as the Cyclones will take the field on Sunday at 3 p.m. against UC Irvine.
