The Iowa State Cyclones bounced back after three straight losses in their 1-0 win over Omaha. Their next challenge comes against Saint Louis University next weekend.
The Cyclones were positive right from kickoff as they won the possession battle in midfield and constantly applied pressure to the Omaha defense. In addition to being in-form in the opposing attacking third, the Cyclones did not allow Omaha to create very many chances.
The only goal came in the 71st minute from freshman Mira Emma. Emma rose up above the defense to head in a cross from fellow freshman midfielder Claudia Najera to give the Cyclones the goal they had been looking for to end the stalemate.
72' | GOALLL! @miraemma32 buries a header to give Iowa State the lead!Iowa State 1, Omaha 0#TogetherWeRise pic.twitter.com/NRrIjTL2PC— Iowa State Soccer (@cycloneSCR) September 8, 2019
“It’s awesome,” Emma said. “We’re always looking for a spark and after finding that one goal we’re looking forward to getting the same result next weekend.”
Head coach Tony Minatta believes this performance can be a stepping stone for games to come.
“I’m very proud of the team to get the shutout and get the win and it’s a positive step forward for us," Minatta said.
The Cyclones will hope to build upon this performance as they face Saint Louis University Friday evening away from home, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
