Iowa State soccer went back on the road after a week spent regrouping following a loss in the Cyclones' home opener against Purdue University. The Cyclones traveled to Omaha, Nebraska to face off with the Creighton University Bluejays, where the Cyclones lost against the Bluejays 1-0.
The first half was riddled with plenty of scoring opportunities for each side — but neither were able to find the back of the net.
The Cyclone attack looked better early on, firing off multiple shots from the likes of redshirt freshman forward Kenady Adams, sophomore defender Brooke Miller and junior forward Courtney Powell.
The Cyclone defense were tested all throughout the first half with Creighton freshman Skylar Heinrich nearly netting the ball multiple times, just barely missing on a few shots.
Much like the first half, both teams set themselves up for scoring opportunities, but neither were finding the back of the net and the game seeming like it was destined for overtime.
It wasn’t until the 88th minute when Heinrich put in the game-winning goal for the Bluejays, sneaking it past Cyclone junior goalkeeper Dayja Schwichtenberg.
The Cyclones fall to 1-4 on the season and look to rebound on Sunday when they face the University of Nebraska Omaha at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cyclone Sports Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.