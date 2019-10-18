The Iowa State Cross Country program concluded the 2019 regular season Friday afternoon at the prestigious Wisconsin Nuttycombe Invitational, competing against some top teams from all over the country.
This year's edition of the "Nuttycombe" had a stacked field in both the men's and women's divisions. A massive total of 40 nationally-ranked men's and women's teams competed in Madison, Wisconsin, as the calendar slowly turns to the postseason of November.
The Cyclone men's and women's teams finished this year's meet strong, with the men's team placing in 4th as a team while the women placed 27th in a 36-team race.
Over on the women's side, it was junior Cailie Logue again leading the way for the Cyclones, pacing her way to a 25th-place finish. The defending Big 12 and NCAA Midwest Regional individual champion stayed in the lead pack for the majority of the 6K race, crossing the 4K mark in 18th place. Over the last 2,000m, however, she fell back a few spots to finish with a time of 20:24.1. Wisconsin senior Alicia Monson secured the individual title for the second year running.
Behind Logue was senior Abby Caldwell, who climbed a total of 71 spots from the first 2,000m mark to finish in 89th place, along with freshmen Madelynn Hill and Dana Feyen finishing 147th and 170th, respectively. The Cyclones rounded out their lineup with freshman Janette Schraft and juniors Larkin Chapman and Gwynne Wright finishing in 225th, 238th and 240th spots respectively as they amassed a total of 656 points.
For the men's side, it was senior All-American Edwin Kurgat forging the path for Coach Martin Smith's team. The Eldoret, Kenya native shook off the memories of last year's second place finish to Wisconsin Badger Morgan Mcdonald by crossing the line in first on Friday afternoon.
Kurgat and the Cyclones has a bit of a slow start on the 8K course, sitting at only 11th place at the first checkpoint with only one runner in the top-50. As the race progressed, the Cyclones proved their experience at the halfway mark, as four of their seven runners were now within the top-100.
At the halfway mark is where Kurgat started to make a break for the top spot, leapfrogging from 6th to 1st place within the next 1,000m as he slowly started to pull away from the lead pack. The man who also finished third at last fall's national championships on the same course to Badger McDonald passed the finish line ten seconds clear of the field to finish with a time of 23:29.4.
Following Kurgat were fellow seniors Addison Dehaven and David Too, who finished 33rd and 38th places respectively. The pair are both transfers to the Cyclones, with Dehaven making the move from Boise State this past summer while Too came from Florida A&M two years ago.
Both the Cyclone men's and women's teams now have a little over a week off to rest and recharge for the much-anticipated Big 12 Championships on Nov. 2nd in Waco Texas, where they will look to defend their team titles.
Women's Individual Results:
25. Cailie Logue (Jr.)- 20:24.1
89. Abby Caldwell (Sr.)- 21:15.5
147. Madelynn Hill (Fr.)- 21:39.0
170. Dana Feyen (Fr.)- 21:49.4
225. Janette Schraft (Fr.)- 22:30.6
238. Larkin Chapman (Jr.)- 23:12.7
240. Gwynne Wright (Jr.)- 23:25.1
Women's Team Results:
1. Arkansas- 62 pts.
2. Stanford- 98 pts.
3. North Carolina State- 203 pts.
4. Wisconsin- 217 pts.
5. Michigan State- 219 pts.
6. Northern Arizona- 251 pts.
7. Boise State- 282 pts.
8. Air Force- 298 pts.
9. New Mexico- 302 pts.
10. Furman- 309 pts.
11. Utah- 309 pts.
12. Notre Dame- 336 pts.
13. Ohio State- 393 pts.
14. Oregon- 405 pts.
15. Indiana- 450 pts.
16. Minnesota- 474 pts.
17. Columbia- 480 pts.
18. Tulsa- 506 pts.
19. Georgetown- 529 pts.
20. Missouri- 560 pts.
21. West Virginia- 570 pts.
22. Villanova- 572 pts.
23. Wake Forest- 603 pts.
24. Portland- 608 pts.
25. Syracuse- 610 pts.
26. Providence- 627 pts.
27. Iowa State- 656 pts.
28. Southern Utah- 677 pts.
29. Utah State- 695 pts.
30. Oregon State- 708 pts.
31. Colorado State- 716 pts.
32. Harvard- 748 pts.
33. UCLA- 775 pts.
34. Washington State- 847 pts.
35. Purdue- 892 pts.
36. Cal Poly- 957 pts.
Men's Individual Results:
1. Edwin Kurgat (Sr.)- 23:29.4
33. Addison Dehaven (Sr.)- 24:06.1
38. David Too (Sr.)- 24:09.4
42. Mitchell Day (Jr.)- 24:13.4
66. Milo Greder (Jr.)- 24:24.5
72. Thomas Pollard (So.)- 24:27.0
95. Chad Johnson (So.)- 24:35.7
Men's Team Results:
1. Northern Arizona- 59 pts.
2. Stanford- 133 pts.
3. Tulsa- 175 pts.
4. Iowa State- 180 pts.
5. UCLA- 219 pts.
6. Purdue- 255 pts.
7. Indiana- 280 pts.
8. Wisconsin- 292 pts.
9. Portland- 295 pts.
10. Oregon- 323 pts.
11. Michigan- 329 pts.
12. Boise State- 369 pts.
13. Southern Utah- 391 pts.
14. Utah State- 396 pts.
15. Notre Dame- 434 pts.
16. Gonzaga- 435 pts.
17. Princeton- 478 pts.
18. Virginia- 492 pts.
19. Furman- 510 pts.
20. Georgetown- 539 pts.
21. Air Force- 544 pts.
22. Eastern Kentucky- 579 pts.
23. Wyoming- 584 pts.
24. Syracuse- 591 pts.
25. Michigan State- 595 pts.
26. Colorado State- 603 pts.
27. New Mexico- 627 pts.
28. Harvard- 661 pts.
29. Wake Forest- 715 pts.
30. Washington State- 717 pts.
31. Bradley- 719 pts.
32. Columbia- 720 pts.
33. Cal Poly- 778 pts.
