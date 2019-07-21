Iowa State junior forward Javan Johnson shoots a three-pointer while freshman guard Tre Jackson tries to block the shot during the championship game of the YMCA Capital City League tournament on July 21 at Valley High School in West Des Moines.
Iowa State freshman guard Tre Jackson drives towards the basket during the first semifinal game during the 2019 YMCA Capital City League tournament at Valley High School in West Des Moines on July 21. Jackson’s team would win the game 130-124.
Iowa State sophomore guard Rasir Bolton puts up a layup during the first semifinal game of the YMCA Capital City League tournament on July 21 at Valley High School in West Des Moines. Bolton led his team in scoring with 63 points.
After finishing in fifth place out of six teams in the regular season 2019 YMCA Capital City League regular season, the MRG International team defeated the three-seeded Waukee-Clive Vet Clinic 115-109.
Javan Johnson, an Iowa State sophomore forward, led MRG International in scoring with 23 points on eight for 13 shooting, three for eight beyond the 3-point line and four for five at the free-throw line.
Another Cyclone forward that played well for MRG International was junior Terrance Lewis, who earned a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Iowa State freshman guard Tre Jackson led the Vet Clinic with 24 points on nine for 30 shooting from the field and six for 19 from behind the three-point line.
Jackson earned the 2019 YMCA Capital City League MVP honor which was voted on by fans.
Iowa State junior forward Solomon Young earned the defensive MVP honor.
Before getting to the championship game, each team had to win a semifinal game on Sunday.
In its semifinal against the two-seeded Walnut Creek YMCA team, Vet Clinic won 130-124.
For Vet Clinic, Jackson and Iowa State sophomore center George Conditt IV both had double-doubles, the second of the night for the latter.
Jackson scored 40 points on 45% shooting and dished out 13 assists.
Conditt IV scored 30 points on 13 for 21 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Iowa State sophomore guard Rasir Bolton led the Walnut Creek team in scoring with 63 points on 23 for 33 shooting, 11 for 16 from beyond the three-point line, six for six from the free-throw line and also earned a double-double with 12 rebounds.
MRG International defeated one-seeded Des Moines Lions Club 112-102 in the semifinals.
Johnson and Lewis led MRG International in scoring with 65 points combined between the two of them.
Johnson scored 38 points, shot 16 for 25 from the field, six for 11 from behind the three-point line and earned a double-double as he snatched 12 rebounds against the Lions Club.
Lewis scored 27 points on 12 for 25 shooting and shot one for five from beyond the three-point line.
Iowa State senior guard Michael Jacobson signs autographs before the second semifinal game during the 2019 YMCA Capital City League tournament on July 21 at Valley High School in West Des Moines. Jacobson played alongside teammate Caleb Grill during the game.
Iowa State freshman guard Caleb Grill warms up before the second semifinal game of the YMCA Capital City League tournament on July 21 at Valley High School in West Des Moines. Grill went 5/16 from the field during the game.
Iowa State junior guard Terrence Lewis drives towards the basket during the second semifinal game of the YMCA Capital City League tournament on July 21 at Valley High School in West Des Moines. Lewis went 12/25 from the field during the game.
Iowa State senior guard Michael Jacobson towers over a defender during the second semifinal game of the 2019 Capital City League tournament on July 21 at Valley High School in West Des Moines. Jacobson’s team would go on to lose 102-112.
Iowa State junior guard Terrence Lewis shoots the ball during the second semifinal game of the YMCA Capital City League tournament on July 21 at Valley High School in West Des Moines. Lewis went 12/25 from the field during the game.
